FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Google records highest-ever traffic in 25 years

The FIFA World Cup final on Sunday evening had the world hooked to their screens. However, the audiences weren't only cheering and hoping for their teams to carry the cup but also were searching for more information about their favorite players, team, and other such things. As things stand, yesterday's nail-biting match has broken Google's search records.

According to Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, Google search recorded its highest-ever traffic in 25 years.

Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing! December 19, 2022

As per Pichai, the whole world was searching for #FIFAWorldcup.

Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk also took to Twitter to share the social media platform's user insights. As the match was progressing, he tweeted: "24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup!"

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

This comes a week after Google released its ‘Year in Search 2022’ report that gave an insight into how and what Indians were searching for during the year 2022.

The report highlighted that Indian Premier League (IPL) was the top trending search in 2022, followed by CoWIN and FIFA World Cup 2022. This list, when compared to last year’s results, shows a noticeable shift in search trends as people googled majorly about coronavirus-related queries in 2021.

Indians also searched about sports events like the Asia Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which were in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Bollywood’s VFX-heavy movie ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’ managed to secure the sixth rank while ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ stood ninth on the list. Moviegoers also searched for Kashmir Files, RRR, Kantara, Pushpa: The Rise, and Vikram. In addition to this, Lal Singh Chaddha, Drishyam 2, and Thor Love and Thunder were in the top 10 movie searches this year as well.