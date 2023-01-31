Fire Boltt Cobra set to challenge Apple Watch Ultra, Garmin Instinct solar, priced under Rs 4000

When we talk about rugged smartwatches, we cannot possibly miss two names– the Apple Watch Ultra, Garmin Instinct solar. However, the Apple Watch Ultra and the Garmin Instinct solar come with a hefty price tag, which may not be suitable for adventure freaks looking for an affordable option. Keeping them in India, Fire Boltt has launched the Cobra, its first rugged smartwatch designed for adventure junkies. The device comes with a 1.78-inch display, bluetooth calling and more.

Talking about the new Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, "At Fire-Boltt, innovation is at the very centre of all the initiatives we undertake. The Cobra smartwatch is one of its kind innovation from the all-new outdoor series by Fire-Boltt. It is a reflection of our continuous hustle to provide people with the best of products & innovation that not only is up to mark but also a testament for all the adrenaline enthusiasts to follow their passion without compromising on style or price points. Our success has been the result of the increasing trust our customers have in us that motivates us to continue to serve them with the best options in the market."

Fire Boltt Cobra: Price in India

Fire Boltt Cobra comes with a price tag of Rs 3499. The smartwatch comes in various color options including Solid Green, Solid Black, Camouflage Green, and Camouflage Black. The Cobra will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Fire Boltt from January 31.

Fire Boltt Cobra: Specifications

Fire Boltt Cobra comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368*448 pixels resolution. The company claims that the Fire-Boltt Cobra has passed through a series of toughness tests to withstand the most challenging and thrilling environmental conditions like dust, water splashes, pressure, etc. The watch also comes with Bluetooth calling feature, which is something you get to see in every other smartwatch these days.The smartwatch also comes with 123 sports modes and intelligent sports algorithm feature that helps in tracking down even the minutest of details of your workout sessions.

Apart from a rugged body, the Fire Boltt Cobra can also run on a single charge for 15 days, the company claims. We can only confirm the claims made by the company after using the device.

