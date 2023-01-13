Fire Boltt Supernova with Bluetooth calling feature, AMOLED display launched in India, price set under Rs 3,500

One of the popular Indian wearables brands, Fire Boltt has added yet another Bluetooth calling smartwatch to its offerings of smart wearables. For people who want an affordable Bluetooth calling smartwatch with decent fitness and health features, Fire Boltt has plenty of options. With the latest launch, the company is offering a big 1.78-inch always-on AMOLED display, voice assistant and 123 sports modes for under Rs 3500.

Talking about the latest launch, Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire Boltt, said "The Supernova smartwatch is the perfect fusion of fashion and technology. The exquisite smartwatch is a nod to our unwavering commitment to offering the best-in-class products to our customers at nominal prices. Equipped with the latest features, the smartwatch elevates the user experience, which is further enhanced by its metallic frame and uniquely designed strap. We are confident that the new Supernova smartwatch will cater to the growing demand of consumers."

Fire Boltt Supernova: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Supernova has been launched at Rs 3,499 in India. Buyers can purchase the smartwatch in yellow, orange, blue, black, light gold, gold black colour options. The smartwatch will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Fireboltt.com.

Fire Boltt Supernova: Specifications

Fire Boltt Supernova features a 1.78-inch AMOLED always-on display with 368*448 pixels resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The watch is preloaded with 123 sports modes and offers fitness and health tracking modes including SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, steps and more.

For connectivity, the Fire Boltt Supernova is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and also comes with an inbuilt mic and speaker for calling support. It also offers smooth connectivity with all external devices and includes quick access to the dial pad for calls, call history. Sync contacts and more, making it perfect as a calling smartwatch.

As for protection, the smartwatch is rated with IP67 for water resistance, crack and dust resistance. As for battery life, the smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 5 days of battery run and is compatible with both IOS and Android devices.

The Fire Boltt Supernova also has inbuilt voice assistance to help users with hands-free navigation by using voice commands. The smartwatch also includes an easy scrolling option by rotating the crown. Users can also access more shortcut features including camera control, music control, drink water reminders, weather updates, smart notifications and much more for quick control over the smartphone through the smartwatch.