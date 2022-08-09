Fire in Google data centre brings Google Search down for minutes

Google's data centre caught fire in the United States, due to which the company faced a global outage earlier today. A few reports suggest that three employees were severely injured in the incident. One of them got severe burns on the left arm and thigh. A worker has a lower torso injury and another employee has burns on the face.

A Google spokesperson has acknowledged this incident and told SFGATE, "We are aware of an electrical incident that took place today at Google's data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people on site who are now being treated."

"The health and safety of all workers is our absolute top priority, and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance as needed," he added.

Earlier today, Google services like Search and Trends weren't working for many people and users started complaining about it on social media platforms. According to Downdetector website, around 40,000 users reported about the Google Search outage. The reason behind this could be the explosion in the Google Data Centre.

Some users, who were trying to access Google services, got a message saying, "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know."

A few people got a different message. "We are sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later." The services are now working fine.

