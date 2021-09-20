Flipkart Big Billion Days mobile deals revealed, Poco X3 Pro, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, and Pixel 4a on discount

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is going to begin soon. Although Flipkart has not revealed the dates for the sale, it is hyping the annual event by revealing deals on smartphones. Flipkart's annual sale is going to mark the launch of new phones, but it is also going to be one of the best times when popular phones will be available at discounts. Flipkart has revealed offers for Pixel 4a, Poco X3 Pro, Moto Edge 20 Fusion, Asus ROG Phone 3, and Infinix Hot 10s.

A full reveal is likely to come some days later, so some of the offers on smartphones are still hidden. But rest assured, the Big Billion Days sale is usually when there are huge discounts on smartphones. And that is not all. There will be discounts on using credit and debit cards of partner banks. There is going to be at least a Rs 1,000 discount on using a card. While the date of the sale is still not available, the deals preview is.

Poco X3 Pro

Poco launched the X3 Pro earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 18,999, but Flipkart has revealed it will be selling the phone at Rs 16,999. This is Rs 2,000 less than the launch price. And even though this discount is good enough, Flipkart will sweeten the deal with bank discounts.

Moto Edge Fusion 20

Flipkart's teaser page has revealed that the Moto Edge Fusion 20 will be available at Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The launch price of the Moto Edge Fusion 20 is Rs 21,499 for the base variant. The discount during the Flipkart sale is Rs 1,500. There will also be discounts from banks.

Asus ROG Phone 3

On the sale, you will be able to buy the Asus ROG Phone 3 for Rs 34,999. The launch price of the ROG Phone 3 base variant was Rs 49,999, but after the launch of the ROG Phone 5 in India, the company dropped the price. Flipkart will also let you couple this purchase with bank offers.

Infinix Hot 10s

Flipkart will be selling the Infinix Hot 10s at Rs 9,499 against the listed price of Rs 12,999. The phone was launched earlier this year.

Pixel 4a

As I said, some deals are not yet revealed. However, Flipkart is teasing that the Pixel 4a will cost somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 29,999, which is down from the current price of Rs 31,999. Pixel 4a has been available previously for Rs 29,999, so this time the price may be a bit lower than that.