Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Moto G60, Moto Edge 20 Fusion and other Motorola phones to get discounts

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to go live on October 3. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed some of its popular deals on smartphone brands Motorola, Vivo and many others. So if are planning to buy a smartphone, you should wait for the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale. The week-long sale would offer deals and discounts across categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, TWS earbuds, audio products.

Motorola will be offering massive discounts on some of its newly-launched smartphones as well. The popular Motorola mid-rangers including the Moto G60, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion 5G, Motorola Edge 20 5G and Moto G40 Fusion will be sold at discounted prices. The smartphones come with interesting specs, powerful cameras and a lot more.

So here are the deals you should not miss if you are planning to buy a Motorola smartphone.

— The popular mid-ranger Moto G60 which was launched at a price of Rs 19,990, will be available on Flipkart for Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Buyers can additionally get some bank offers as well but Flipkart has not officially revealed anything about it as yet. The smartphone features a 6.80-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10 support. Moto G60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB using a micro SD card. It houses a massive 6000 mAh battery which can go on for over two days on a single charge.

— The Moto G40 Fusion, which was launched alongside the Moto G60 in April for Rs 14,499, will be available for Rs 12,999 during the Big Billion Days Sale. Moto G40 Fusion features a 6.80-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10 support. Moto G60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB using a micro SD card. It houses a massive 6000 mAh battery which can go on for over two days on a single charge.

— The newly-launched Moto Edge 20 Fusion, which was launched in India at Rs 21,499, will be available for Rs 19,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD display. The Edge 20 Fusion is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor. The smartphone features a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

