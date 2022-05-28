Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel used Find My app to track his stolen AirPods

People often crib that Apple devices are overpriced but the benefits they have to offer are unparalleled. Time and again, we have heard various tales about how Apple devices have saved the lives of people and how Apple devices were used to track lost items. Recently, Formula 1 racer Sebastian Vettel's bag was stolen from outside his hotel in Barcelona. The bag also carried his Apple AirPods. Interestingly, he found the AirPods but not the bag.

As per a BBC report, Vettel tracked his lost AirPods using his iPhone's Find My app. He found the AirPods but the thieves fled with his bag. Seems like the thieves were more interested in other expensive things that his bag had and were least interested in the AirPods.

Talking about the incident, an Aston Martin spokesperson told the BBC in a statement: "A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning. He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag, but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag." The incident has been reported to the Police.

Although he lost his bag, he got his earphones back, which is expensive, and Apple's Find My app needs to be credited for that.

If you ever lose your Apple AirPods, here is what you can do to find them using your iPhone.

Apple says that If you set up Find My with an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac that you are using with your AirPods, Find My can help you locate them if you lose any of the devices. So it is important for you to turn on Find My for all the devices because If you didn't turn on Find My before your AirPods went missing in the device that you're signed in to with the same Apple ID, you can't use Find My to locate them. Here is what you can do if you have turned them on.

—Update to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, or macOS.

—Open the Find My app

—Select the Devices tab

—Choose your AirPods. Under each device, you see a location or "No location found."



