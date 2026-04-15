From AI specialists to creators: Top 3 fastest-growing roles you should know

Entering the job market in the next few months, but confused about which careers to pursue in a rapidly changing landscape? With Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology changing the job market and digital platforms rapidly, there has never been a more confusing time to be starting. Now, we are seeing roles that did not exist a couple of years ago.

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To understand the current job market and roles that are dominating the AI era, LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has released a Grads’ Guide 2026, highlighting the fastest-growing roles in India.

Top fastest-growing roles

According to the LinkedIn study, roles such as AI Specialist, Generative AI Engineer, and Digital Content Creator are showing massive demand and are the fastest-growing roles among young adults in India. Apart from these three, Brand Representative and IT specialist roles are also among the top 5.

In terms of industries, ‘Utilities’ is said to be the fastest-growing industry for people who are just starting. In addition, Education, Government Administration, Transportation and Logistics, and Energy Technology are gaining pace.

In functions, entry-level opportunities are growing across Human Resources, Consulting, Information Technology, Marketing, Program and Project Management, and Business Development.

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“In today's dynamic jobs market, where skills can travel across sectors, it is critical that professionals build a versatile skill set. Early careers are increasingly shaped by experiences across roles and industries. While the path to a first job isn’t always linear, being open to diverse experiences can help you build momentum and find the right fit,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor.

Hiring in non-metros, and startups grow

The study further stated that job opportunities are no longer limited to major cities or traditional job hubs, as regional hiring is growing, with Vijayawada occupying the top spot, followed by Kolkata and Bhopal.

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Vaibhav Gadodia, CTO, Nagarro, said, “Better cost efficiencies in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, lower attrition driven by proximity to home, and the adoption of distributed work models are driving this shift. At the same time, improving digital infrastructure and broader access to talent make it easier for companies to evaluate talent beyond metros.”

The study further stated that startups and small firms now offer strong opportunities too. For bachelor’s degree holders, hiring by very small firms grew 64% between 2023 and 2025. Whereas, for entry-level candidates, this growth was even higher at 168%.

Internship trends

The LinkedIn study revealed that from 2023 to 2025, a higher percentage of freshers had internship experience compared to those hired between 2020 and 2022. Therefore, internships are becoming more important to secure a job.