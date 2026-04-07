Tech layoffs 2026: Over 71,000 jobs gone as companies double down on AI

A wave of job cuts across global technology companies has pushed total layoffs past 71,447 roles in the first three months of 2026, reflecting a deep structural shift as firms double down on artificial intelligence (AI) while tightening costs.

More than 80 companies have reduced headcount so far this year, as executives rethink workforce strategies amid rising investments in AI infrastructure and growing pressure to improve margins.

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The most significant cuts came from Oracle, which laid off around 30,000 employees globally, including roughly 12,000 in India, as part of a broader plan to cut expenses by up to $1 billion.

Must read: Oracle layoffs 2026: The severance formula offered to 12,000 Indian staff

In communication sent to affected employees, the company said it had “made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organisational change”, adding that the notification date would mark the employee’s final working day.

The layoffs coincided with Oracle naming Hilary Maxson as its new Chief Financial Officer. Company filings show she will receive a base salary of $950,000, along with a performance-linked bonus target of $2.5 million.

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Earlier in the year, Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to cut about 16,000 jobs across its cloud, retail and advertising divisions. It also eliminated around 100 additional roles within its robotics unit.

Enterprise software firm Atlassian Corp. said on March 12 it would reduce its workforce by about 10%, impacting roughly 1,600 employees, as it reorganises to prioritise AI and enterprise growth.

Similarly, fintech firm Block Inc., founded by Jack Dorsey, said it would cut about 4,000 roles as it leans further into AI-led productivity improvements.

Must read: AI isn’t the real reason for tech layoffs? Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calls it a ‘lazy way out’

Meanwhile, Ericsson announced plans to eliminate about 1,600 jobs in Sweden as it steps up cost-cutting efforts.

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The layoffs have been broad-based across sectors. Meta Platforms cut about 1,500 roles in January, while semiconductor equipment maker ASML reduced around 1,700 jobs.

Closer to home, Flipkart Internet asked around 300 employees to exit as part of its annual performance review cycle. Bengaluru-based home interiors unicorn Livspace laid off around 1,000 employees, accounting for nearly 12% of its total workforce, as the company attempts to transition into an "AI-native" organisation.

