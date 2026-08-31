From energy to chip fabs: Nvidia CEO calls AI the engine reindustrialising America & reviving local jobs

AI is bringing manufacturing back to America and reindustrializing the nation after decades of offshoring, Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huang declared in a post on X. Responding directly to investor Gavin Baker, Huang outlined how the artificial intelligence boom is reshaping the American industrial landscape from the ground up.
According to Huang, the rapid rise of AI is fueling a massive wave of capital deployment that extends far beyond software. "AI is creating demand that drives investment in our aging power grid and sustainable energy, powered by market forces, not subsidies," Huang wrote.