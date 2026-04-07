Google brings new shopping experiences to Gemini app, AI Mode and Circle to Search

Google has annouced set of AI-powered upgrades across its services, including the Gemini app, AI Mode and Circle to Search. One of the major upgrade include combining its Gemini AI models with its Shopping Graph, which consists of a massive database of 50 billion products and round 2 billion products that are updated on an hourly basis.

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Google is bringing a more conversational shopping experience to Search via AI Mode. In addition, the tech giant has also announced upgrades to its Circle to Search feature for specific Android models. Here’s everything you need to know.

Shop from Gemini app:

Google brings a new shopping feature to the Gemini app that will allow users to brainstorm outfits, build a gift list or browse products in a single chat interface. In addition, the Gemini app can also help provide product listings, comparisons, tables, prices from across the web, and make purchases. The Shopping feature is powered by what Google calls the Shopping Graph, and it will be available in English and Hindi.

Conversational shopping in AI Mode:

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Google is also rolling out what it calls its biggest-ever upgrade to shopping in AI Mode within Search in India. When a user asks a shopping question, AI Mode claims to deliver an “intelligently organised response” that combines visuals, prices, reviews, and real-time inventory information in one place. This feature will also be available in English and Hindi.

Circle to Search gets smarter:

Google brings advanced Circle to Search capabilities on the Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Now, users will be able to search for multiple objects within a single image simultaneously.

“Say you see an outfit you love on social media and you want to replicate the vibe. You can search for every piece — from tops to footwear and everything in between - all at once. Just tap, scribble or circle an entire outfit to deconstruct the look,” Google said in a blog post.