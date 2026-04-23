Google highlights Apple’s AI strategy: Gemini to drive its next-generation models

At the Google Cloud Next '26 opening keynote, Thomas Kurian briefly highlighted Google’s partnership with Apple, noting that Gemini AI technology will power Apple Intelligence and Siri. The Cloud Chief touted Apple as its key customer and how it plans to support the development and scaling of Apple’s next-generation AI models.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kurian said, “Earlier this year, we announced a monumental partnership with one of the world’s most iconic brands that will bring the power of our technology to users around the world.” He further stated that Google will be working as Apple’s “preferred cloud provider” to “next generation of Apple Foundation Models based on Gemini technology.”

Must read: Apple bets on John Ternus to revive Jobs-style leadership: Know what it means

The Gemini AI models will power Apple Intelligence features as well as the awaited overhauled Siri. Kurian also revealed that we can expect the Gemini-powered Siri later in 2026.

As of now, Apple has note provide any exact timeline for the new version of Siri; it has only stated that it’s expected sometime in 2026. However, the first features powered by Gemini and Apple Intelligence are likely to arrive with the iOS 27 update. We may get a confirmation at Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2026 event, which is scheduled for June 8.

Advertisement

In addition to being powered by Google’s Gemini, media reports also suggest that Apple will announce a standalone Siri app, bringing a more chatbot-like experience and providing users with access to their chat or conversation history. Siri is also expected to manage multiple actions from a single prompt, making it smarter and capable of managing complex tasks.

Must read: Sundar Pichai praises Tim Cook’s ‘Deep commitment’ as Apple enters new era

Siri is also suggested to get a visual overhaul, as its glow animation may appear in the Dynamic Island with a distinct "neon glow" to signal when the Gemini-powered high-level AI is active.

On January 12, Google and Apple announced a partnership to integrate Gemini AI capabilities into Apple’s ecosystem. Now, we may be getting closer to what Apple has planned to ramp its AI strategy by partnering with Google.