Google is still working on foldable phone, may launch it in 2023

It seems that Google hasn't dropped the plans to launch a foldable phone. A new report from The New York Times reveals that the search giant is still working on a flexible device and that it could arrive in 2023, which is next year. The production of most of phones usually takes place in China, but it is being said that Google is now shifting this to a new place.

The cited source is asserting that Google has already begun to move its production operations out of China due to geopolitical tensions and "pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions." The software giant is now reportedly planning to start production of half of its high-end phones in Vietnam next year. But, it might still need China for some advanced and complicated manufacturing.

"Google is exploring a foldable phone for 2023," and the foldable screen and hinge tech would "probably require production to be close to key suppliers in China," the cited source stated. Google will continue to work with Taiwan-based Foxconn for some its phones and this might even include foldable devices, according to the report.

Popular brands like Apple also have plans to assemble and produce some amount of iPhone 14 series in India for similar reasons. But, the major production of the new iPhones will still be happening in China. The shift to India will basically help Apple " assess the ability for future manufacturing."

Meanwhile, the two biggest tech launches of the year are still pending. Google will likely announce its new Pixel 7 series in the coming weeks, whereas Apple is said to launch its new iPhone 14 series on September 7. The date for the Pixel phones is still not out. But, a lot has already been leaked about both the flagship series.

While the iPhone 14 line-up will likely arrive in India, the Pixel 7 series isn't expected to make it to the country. Google stopped launching its flagship phones a long time back. The Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 didn't come to India. There are possibilities that Google may decide to change its decision and announce the Pixel 7 in India too, but the chances are very low.