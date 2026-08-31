Bank loans are growing faster than deposits: What it means for your FD and loan rates

The stronger demand for loans has not been matched by deposits. As of July 31, 2026, system deposits grew 15.4% year-on-year, compared with 19.1% growth in advances. This left the banking system’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) at 80.3%.

What does this mean for FD rates?

For depositors, the key implication is that banks may have limited room to aggressively reduce deposit rates, despite the ongoing easing cycle.

Ind-Ra said elevated LDR levels mean liability mobilisation will remain a key strategic focus for banks. This, in turn, would constrain the scope for significant deposit rate reductions. In other words, banks still need to attract and retain deposits to support continued loan growth.

Advertisement

MUST READ: September money changes: LPG, airfares, bank charges and more that could affect your budget

The ratings agency has also raised its FY27 deposit growth forecast to 13.6%, from 11.4% earlier, partly taking into account expected inflows into FCNR(B) deposits. It expects FCNR(B) inflows and related measures to add deposits equivalent to around 2.5%-3% of aggregate system deposits. However, Ind-Ra describes this as a temporary respite rather than a lasting solution to funding pressures.

Key indicator Latest figure What it means Bank credit growth 18.3% YoY Loan demand remains strong Deposit growth 15.4% YoY Deposits are growing slower than loans Advances growth 19.1% YoY Credit continues to outpace funding Loan-to-deposit ratio 80.3% Banks remain focused on mobilising deposits FY27 credit growth forecast 15% Up from the earlier 13% forecast FY27 deposit growth forecast 13.6% Up from 11.4% earlier FCNR(B) deposit boost 2.5%-3% Expected to provide temporary funding relief System liquidity Over ₹3.5 trillion Funding conditions have improved Services credit growth 21.4% YoY Services remain a major driver of credit demand Retail credit growth 15.8% YoY Retail borrowing remains resilient

Source: India Ratings and Research

Advertisement

What about loan rates?

For borrowers, strong credit demand means banks continue to face funding requirements even though system liquidity has improved. Ind-Ra expects FY27 credit growth at 15%, up from its earlier forecast of 13%, reflecting stronger advances to corporates and NBFCs.

The report does not provide a specific forecast for retail loan rates. However, the continued gap between credit and deposit growth means banks are likely to remain focused on securing funding, while elevated LDRs could keep pressure on their funding costs.

At the same time, banking-system liquidity has improved significantly, exceeding ₹3.5 trillion, which has temporarily reduced the need for some certificate of deposit borrowings. Yet Ind-Ra expects banks to remain active in the CD market because the credit-deposit gap continues to create incremental funding needs.

For consumers, the broader message is that deposit rates may not fall sharply from here, while the outlook for loan rates will depend on how funding costs, liquidity and credit demand evolve. Banks are benefiting from better liquidity, but strong loan demand means their need for stable deposits remains high.