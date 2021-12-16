Google One crosses 500 million downloads on Play Store and Google Photos is a big reason

Google One has now surged beyond the 500 million-download milestone on the Play Store just a year after reaching the 100 million figure back in November 2020. In November 2020, the app had reached the 100 million mark.

Google One app has now joined a special club that includes various first-party titles. To be noted, this figure has increased as it comes pre-installed on many devices that have been shipped in late 2020 and now in 2021.

Google One is a subscription service that expands the free cloud storage of your Google account for Drive, Photos, and Gmail which is 15 GB, which you can share with up to 5 other people. The app has expanded over the past couple of years to include more than just additional Google Account storage.

With selected levels of a Google, One subscription you have the ability to backup MMS messages to your Android phone, get up to 10% cash back on purchases made through the Google Store, filters and Google Photos editing tools added, a Dedicated VPN and additional benefits and discounts.

The service starts from $2/month for the 100GB plan and goes all the way up to $150/month for the 30TB plan, with several tiers in between to satisfy the storage needs of a broad audience. Users can also share every tier with up to five additional family members. If you're entrenched in the Google ecosystem and use Photos or Drive religiously, signing up for a membership is a no-brainer.

In related news, A team at Google is today launching a new service called Qaya, which will allow creators to easily set up new web storefronts where they can sell their products and services directly to their audiences. The project is the latest to emerge from Google's in-house project incubator, Area 120.

Qaya's solution allows creators to build personalized web storefronts featuring their products and services, and other digital downloads, which can then be linked to their YouTube Merch Shelf, and integrated with Google Search and Google Shopping. Through these stores, creators could include things like photos, files or e-books, digital art, photo filters and presets, productivity templates, knitting patterns, fitness videos, and much more.