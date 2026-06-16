Amid the recovery in the broader markets, select domestic Brokerage firms including SMIFS, Canara Bank Securities and IDBI Capital has suggested their recent stock picks for short term gains. They are positive on counters like Angel One, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Bandhan Bank Ltd, based on their strong charts and sound chart patterns. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say on these counters:



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Bandhan Bank | Target Price: Rs 240-262 | Stop Loss: Rs 189

Bandhan Bank has recently witnessed a decisive breakout from a prolonged consolidation range on the weekly chart, signalling a positive shift in the overall trend. The stock has also broken above a long-term falling trend line, indicating the end of the previous corrective phase and the potential beginning of a fresh uptrend. Adding further strength to the setup, the stock has surpassed its 200-WEMA, a key long-term trend indicator, reflecting improving sentiment and a favourable structural outlook. Bandhan Bank offers an attractive risk-reward opportunity. Investors can consider accumulating the stock on dips, in a range of Rs 205-215 while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 189, which now acts as a crucial support level. As long as the stock sustains above this breakout zone, it has the potential to move towards the first target of Rs 240, followed by the next major resistance level at Rs 262 over the medium term.

Recommended by: IDBI Capital

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Angel One| Target Price: Rs 381-420 | Stop Loss: Rs 320

Angel One Ltd has broken out of a multi-month symmetrical triangle/consolidation on the weekly chart, resolving the range to the upside after an extended sideways phase through 2024–25. The price is now making a higher-high, higher-low structure on the daily timeframe, confirming a shift back into an uptrend after holding the rising support trendline. The breakout candle is accompanied by a visible pick-up in volume, lending conviction to the move rather than a low participation drift. The RSI (14) at 66 reflects firm momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 350 with short-term targets of Rs 381-420.00, and keep a stop loss at Rs 320.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

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Maruti Suzuki India | Target Price: Rs 16,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 12,800

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed a strong bottom near its support zone after an extended correction from highs around Rs 17,000. Price spent several months building a base in the Rs 12,250-13,250 band and has now produced a high-conviction reversal, with a strong bullish candle reclaiming its short-term moving averages and pushing above the consolidation range on expanding volumes. The structure of higher lows off the base, combined with demand emergence at support, increases the probability of a medium-term up-move. A positional buy-on-dips approach is favoured into the support zone. Maruti is placed at a strong technical bottom, with confirmation at its support zone supported by volume, a reclaim of short-term averages and an improving higher-low structure. As long as price sustains above Rs 12,800 on a closing basis, the bias remains bullish with upside potential towards Rs 16,300 over the coming months.

Recommended by: SMIFS