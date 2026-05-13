Your Android phone will now help you stop doomscrolling habit: Here’s how

Google has introduced a new Digital Wellbeing feature with Android 17 called Pause Point, which claims to reduce smartphone use by adding a short delay before selected apps open. The feature marks a shift from screen time reports and app timers that users could easily ignore or snooze, and instead places a 10-second pause between a tap and access to an app.

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Pause Point is designed to interrupt repeated phone checking. Rather than blocking access completely, it showcases a suggestion screen and asks users to pause before opening apps such as X, YouTube Shorts, Instagram and others.

Must read: Android 17 features revealed: What Google Pixel and Android users can expect

What is Google Pause Point?

The feature works in a simple way. When a user taps on a distracting app, the phone does not open it immediately. Instead, it shows a 10-second warning, which is being called a digital waiting room, with the prompt: "Why am I here?" The idea is not to stop the user from opening the app, but to break the habitual action of tapping and scrolling.

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During those 10 seconds, users are given a few options. They can practise breathwork by following a simple on-screen breathing guide. They can set intentions by telling the phone they want to stay on the app for only five or 10 minutes. They can view memories through a curated set of favourite photos, or be directed to something else, such as an audiobook or a read-later article.

The feature focuses on friction rather than restriction. Instead of acting like a timer that can be dismissed quickly, Pause Point adds a deliberate pause before access.

Must read: Google introduces ‘Gemini Intelligence’ for Android with app automation, auto fill, and more features

How to enable Pause Point on Android

Google has added the feature to its existing Digital Wellbeing suite. To turn it on, users need to open Settings on their Android device, tap Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls, and then select Pause Point. The feature is currently rolling out to Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

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After that, users can choose the target apps they want to slow down, including categories such as social, news or games. They can also select an intervention style, including breathing, photos or an intentional timer, depending on how they want the pause screen to work.

You can also disable the feature by switching off Pause Point during a craving or impulse, users must do a full device restart. The input describes this 30-second barrier as a way to protect long-term goals from short-term impulses.