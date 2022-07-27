Google Pixel 6a reportedly has a big security problem

Some Google Pixel 6a units are reporting a strange issue that may cause a big security problem if it persists. As pointed out by two notable reviewers in India, Beebom and GeekyRanjit, their Pixel 6a units were getting unlocked even with unregistered prints. The cause of the problem remains unclear, and we are yet to learn the scope of the affected devices. Google may try to fix this with a software update; however, if it is a hardware issue, the company has a big problem to solve ahead of Pixel 6a's actual sale in India on July 28.

Some reviewers also pointed out on Twitter that the Pixel 6a took a longer time to register fingerprints. Geekyranjit, in a tweet, said, "Looks like Google did a poor job of testing the Pixel 6a ... just like the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro that had tons of issues. Here on the Pixel 6a after this I can't trust the fingerprint scanner on this device as of now".

Beebom, in its video, showcased the Google Pixel 6a being unlocked with several unregistered prints.

As mentioned, the cause of the problem remains unclear, and this issue could only be affecting some review units as the commercial units for regular buyers are yet to go on sale. India Today Tech did not face any such issues during the brief testing. We did notice the fingerprint scanner to be decently fast, if not the fastest.

If the problem persists, Google may face severe heat in the Indian market. Some users have already pointed out on Twitter and India Today's YouTube tech channels (Fiiber and Fiiber Hindi) that the Pixel 6a seems overpriced. Its sale in India will begin on July 28. It costs Rs 43,999, and customers can choose between Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options. The company is also offering sale offers such as an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards.