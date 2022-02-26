Google Pixel 7 Pro may feature the same design as Google Pixel 6

A couple of months after Google announced the Pixel 6, speculation about the Google Pixel 7 is already doing the rounds. The new renders show the Pixel 7 Pro in the same design as its predecessor. The Pixel 7 Pro looks identical to the Google Pixel 6 series. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who operates under the Twitter name OnLeaks, has shared exclusive renders of the Pixel 7 Pro. OnLeaks is rarely wrong about smartphones. So, if this report turns out to be true too, we will see the Pixel 7 Pro with the same design as the Pixel 6 but with improved insides.

As per the renders shared by OnLeaks, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in two colors. The display features a cutout for the selfie camera and there is also a fingerprint scanner under the screen. The camera compartment houses three camera sensors along with an LED flashlight. There is a possibility of the phone featuring a periscope lens as well.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7 or 6.8 inch display. The dimensions of the case will be 163×76.6×8.7 mm and the camera protrusion of 11.2. OnLeaks has not shared any key specifications of the device yet but the phone is likely to use Google's Tensor chipset, the same chipset that powers the Google Pixel 6 series. Another report by GizChina states that Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be codenamed Cheetah and Panther.

Google is also expected to launch the Pixel 6a, a successor to the Pixel 5a, in May this year. The Pixel 6a is expected to be powered by the same Tensor chipset that has been used in the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The cameras, on the other hand, maybe similar to the Google Pixel 5a, which features a 12-megapixel camera. As per leaks, Google Pixel 6a could feature a 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz/120Hz high refresh rate. Rumours suggest that Google Pixel 6a will be powered by the company's custom GS-101 Tensor chipset that powers the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The phone could be offered in two different configurations, including 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, Pixel 6a may feature a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.