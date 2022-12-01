Google reveals best apps and games in India for 2022: Shopsy and Angry Bird get top spots

Google India has announced the winners of this year's Google Play's Best award. The award recognises the best apps and games on the Google Play app store for Android devices. Google says 2022 marked the post-pandemic era for many users across the world, including India that relied on digital solutions for diverse needs. In a release, the company said, "Once again, we saw apps that helped people in numerous ways, including personal growth, daily tasks, creative expression, and business aspirations – while many experienced and immersed themselves in whole new worlds with delightful games."

Google awarded apps the Google Play's Best of 2022 across different categories. Turnip - Talk, chat and stream got the Best app for Fun award, while 'Filo: Instant 1-to-1 tutoring' received the title of the Best app for Personal growth. Shopsy Shopping App - Flipkart bagged the Best Everyday Essential app title and Khyaal: senior citizens app received the best apps for good.

Google also mentioned the top games in Google Play India in 2022. Rocket League Sideswipe got the Best Multiplayer title and the Best "Pick up & Play" award was awarded to Angry Birds Journey. Dicey Dungeons got the best indie game title in 2022, and Clash of Clans got the Best Ongoing app title. Google has also named some notable tabs for smartwatches, tablets, and Chromebooks. Todoist: to-do list & planner, Pocket: Save, Read, Grow., and BandLab – Music Making Studio won the titles, respectively.

Google's release also mentioned apps selected for users' choice in India. Shopsy Shopping App - Flipkart won the Users' Choice App of 2022, and Angry Birds Journey got the Users' Choice Game of 2022. Google says the company also saw the rise of Blinkit and Zepto in the Everyday Essentials category.

Recently, Apple also announced its App Store award winners for 2022. The full list of winners is available here.