Hackers who stole $611 million in cryptocurrency are now returning the loot

One of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts ever has just had a pleasant twist to the story. Hackers who stole over $600 million in various cryptocurrencies have now started to return the loot. A total of $260 million has already been transferred back.

The change of heart comes within a day of the heist. On Wednesday, blockchain-handling platform Poly Network confirmed that hackers had stolen an amount of money that is "the biggest one in the defi [decentralised finance] history." The acknowledgement note was more like a warning, though, urging the hackers to return the stolen amount.

In the note, the Poly Network team asked the hackers to establish a connection with them for a solution. Furthermore, the team warned that the total amount stolen by them will be regarded as a "major economic crime" in any country and that they will be pursued for this. It thus alerted them against doing any more transactions from the steal.

It now seems like the warning worked.

Within a day of the heist, hackers have started returning the stolen amount to the crypto addresses shared by the Poly Network team. The firm shared the update on a Twitter thread.

Hackers had stolen around $611 million in digital currencies, including Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon and others. The latest update by Polygon Network states that a total of $260 million of assets have been returned by hackers.

Of these, $3.3 million are in Ethereum, $256 million in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and $1 million in Polygon. Poly Network states that the amount yet to be returned is $269 million in Ethereum and $84 million in Polygon.

No other option

It wasn't just the warning that worked. Security firm SlowMist was able to track "the attacker's mailbox, IP, and device fingerprints" and traced the $610 million worth of cryptocurrency to three addresses.

It then began to track identity clues related to the attacker. The pursuit is likely to have left the hackers with no other choice but to surrender.

The incident is being hailed by the crypto community as a shining example of the transparency of cryptocurrency's enabling technology - blockchain. Even though the hackers managed to steal the crypto assets through a "vulnerability between contract calls," there was no way they could have cashed out without raising a red flag in the ledger.