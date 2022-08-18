How to check if a phone supports 5G network?

5G launch in India: Three major telecom operators Jio, Airtel, and Vi are gearing up to launch their 5G services in India soon. Some reports suggest that Jio and Airtel could launch their 5G services as early as this month. While other reports suggest that 5G could launch in the country later this year. PM Narendra Modi recently said that 5G is coming sooner than one can expect and the speed will be 10X compared to 4G services.

Well, now that 5G can launch in India anytime, one thing that you should have to experience the high-speed internet is a 5G-supported smartphone. So, how do you check if your phone supports 5G network? We have explained that below. Now, if your phone doesn't support 5G network, you will need to get a new phone to experience the 10X speed.

How to check if your phone supports 5G network?

Step 1: On your Android phone, head to the Settings app

Step 2: Click on the option 'Wi-Fi & Network'

Step 3: Now click on 'SIM & Network' option

Step 4: Now you will be able to see a list of all technologies under the 'Preferred network type' option

Step 5: If your phone supports 5G, it will be listed as 2G/3G/4G/5G.

If your phone doesn't support 5G network, you will need to spend on a 5G-enabled smartphone to experience the high-speed internet. There are several phone companies like Realme, Xiaomi, among others that already offer affordable 5G smartphones. In fact, as per a report from Business Standard, Qualcomm recently said that there will be 5G phones under Rs 10,000 in the future.

Now, before you decide to spend on a 5G phone, ensure that your network supports 5G. For instance, if you are on a Vi network, get a 5G phone only after Vi officially launches 5G services in India.

