How to spot genuine investment apps with Google’s new SEBI-backed verified badge

India's fight against rising online investment fraud is getting a new layer of defence. Google has begun rolling out a system on its Play Store to clearly label verified investment apps, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The move is aimed at helping users easily distinguish legitimate platforms from fraudulent ones, as fake trading and investment apps increase across the digital ecosystem.

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What is the ‘verified app’ label?

Under the new system, apps belonging to intermediaries registered with SEBI, starting with stockbrokers, will carry a visible verification badge on the Google Play Store.

The idea is simple. Give users a quick visual signal that an app is legitimate and authorised to offer financial services.

For investors, this reduces the risk of downloading impersonator apps that mimic well-known brands to defraud users.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey described the initiative as part of a broader push to “build safeguards before harm occurs,” rather than reacting after fraud takes place.

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Why does this matter now?

The rollout comes at a time when India is seeing a sharp rise in online financial scams. Fraudsters are increasingly using:

Fake trading and investment apps



Social media promotions promising high returns



Unregulated “finfluencers” endorsing risky or misleading schemes

Many of these scams target first-time investors, exploiting gaps in financial literacy and trust in digital platforms.

SEBI said it has already escalated more than 1.3 lakh instances of misleading investment-related content to digital platforms for takedown. In addition, around 66 fake trading apps have been flagged and removed from app stores.

How does the system work?

The verification framework is linked to SEBI’s regulatory database.

Only SEBI-registered intermediaries are eligible for the badge



Apps are verified through an API-based system

The same system also ensures that only verified entities can run ads on platforms like Google and Amazon.

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Current rollout and what’s next

For now, the verified badge is being rolled out for stockbroker apps, with over 600 apps already covered on the Google Play Store. SEBI plans to gradually extend the system to other regulated intermediaries, such as:

Investment advisors



Portfolio managers



Other market participants

What should investors do?

While the verification badge adds a layer of protection, regulators stress that users still need to remain cautious.

The core message from SEBI is clear: “First verify, then invest.” Before using any investment app, investors should: