Indian Meta employee says he was laid off 3 days after joining Canada office, lands a new job in India

Silicon Valley is currently experiencing a wave of mass layoffs, leaving tech giants like Google, Amazon, Meta, as well as small firms and startups, in dire straits. Their cost-cutting measures have resulted in thousands of employees losing their jobs, especially for Indian techies on H-1B visas, who are facing additional pressure due to their limited time to secure new employment. However, amidst this bleak landscape, there is a glimmer of hope, as proved by an Indian techie who secured a new job after being let go during Meta's second round of layoffs.

Vishawajeet Jha from Bengaluru waited for a long time to get his Canada Visa after getting employed by Meta. The software engineer who has previously worked with Amazon landed another big employment at one of the Tech giants and even started working from Meta's office. However, just after three days of being an employee of Meta, Jha was fired along with 11,000 other employees during the first round of layoffs at the company.

After getting laid off, Jha shared his story on Linkedin and wrote, "Yesterday morning I found out that I am one of the 11,000 employees impacted by the Meta layoff. I joined Meta three days back, after waiting for a long visa process. Thanks to all the folks who made that transition smooth. Really sad that this happened, my heart goes out for everyone who is affected by the layoffs."

Just like other impacted Indian techies, Jha was also in the spot of stress and dire need of a new job. However, unlike others, he did end up with a new job months later and was soon employed by fintech firm PhonePe in India. In March, Jha again shared an update on his professional life and this time it was good news. "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Software Engineer at PhonePe!" Jha wrote in one his LinkedIn post.