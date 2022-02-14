Infinix Zero 5G with Dimensity 900 chipset, 120Hz display launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Infinix has introduced its first 5G phone in India in the form of Infinix Zero 5G. The phone features an elevated camera housing that seems to be inspired by the Oppo Find X3, and houses triple lenses along with two LED flashes within the module. At the front, it gets a centred punch-hole display.

Infinix has priced the Infinix Zero 5G at Rs 19,999. The phone will be available in Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange colour options when it goes on sale on Flipkart on February 18. Along with that, Infinix and Flipkart are offering wireless earbuds for Rs 1 which can be availed after seven days of purchasing the new phone.

As for its specifications, the Infinix Zero 5G sports a big 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is an IPS LTPS display with a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Infinix powers the Zero 5G with an octa-core Dimensity 900 chipset. This chipset is based on a 6nm manufacturing process and is coupled with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The device comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB via micro-SD. Infinix also offers 5GB of virtual RAM on this device. As far as cameras are concerned, the phone gets a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While, at the front, it sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The rear cameras are paired with a quad-LED flash whereas the selfies camera is accompanied by a dual-LED flash.

The Infinix Zero 5G sports a 5000mAh battery with 30W charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication and a dual speaker setup with DTS surround sound. The device brings connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Moreover, the device runs Android 11 out of the box.

The smartphone is priced at 19,999. However, users can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 on their purchase with Citi Bank cards.



