Instagram's top 8 updates of 2022 that made using the app easier; check list here

It was Instagram and its reels that have made us realise how time flies in a jiffy. The never-ending reel trends, stories, and stickers on Instagram have got us glued to our phones all the time and it wasn't any lesser in 2022 as well.

In fact, this Meta-owned app came up with measures that would make using Instagram a better experience for creators and viewers. Here's the list.

1. Scheduled posts

Tending the requests and demands made by social media managers across the world, Instagram finally in 2022, launched an option to schedule photos and videos as posts on the app.

How to schedule?

To schedule your Instagram post within the IG app, go to Advanced Settings while creating your post, click on Schedule, and set the desired publication time.

2. Less Ads

Instagram feed became less cluttered with no ads and no suggested posts as one has an option to now turn off ads. Here's how you can turn them off

i. Open your profile page, tap a hamburger menu in the top-right corner, and choose Settings.

ii. Find and tap Ads.

iii. Below Ad preferences, tap Data about your activity from partners and switch off toggles.

3. Instagram video posts are now Reels

Instagram made all videos in under fifteen minutes now as Instagram Reels and also gave access to Reels editing tools and a full-screen. At the time of this announcement, the company said this movie comes in as Reels offer a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create a video.

4. Instagram Grid Pinning

Instagram grids were quite a rage at some point but also extremely difficult to maintain but this year the app made it possible as it rolled out its post-pinning feature. Now a user can pin the top three posts to their profile.

5. 60-second no-cut stories

Instagram increased the time limit for videos on stories to 15 seconds to 60 seconds. Earlier a story video could be recorded for 15 seconds with 4 cuts but now a single video under 60 seconds can be recorded without any cut.

6. Instagram Posts Collabs

An Instagram Collab post is a single post that appears in two different users’ Feed or Reels. Collab posts appear in two places at once. They also share comments, likes, and a number of shares. The intention behind this feature was to increase discovery and engagement. One user creates the post and then invites the other to be listed as a collaborator. Once the collaborator accepts, the post appears under both users’ accounts. Though this feature was seen in 2021 as well but was restricted to certain accounts. It was only in 2022 that it was made available for all.

7. Visual comments

Yet another TikTok-like feature, Instagram launched visual comments, this also was tested in 2021 but was made available to all in 2022.

8. Customisable Link sticker

After rolling out the share link feature for all, Instagram launched a prompt for users to choose a custom text for their Link Sticker and will then be able to change its color by tapping on it before finalising their Story.

All these features defined the year 2022 for Instagram and its avid users as it became more focused on the masses