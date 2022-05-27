iOS 16: Release date, list of eligible iPhone models and expected features ahead of WWDC 2022

WWDC 2022 is around the corner. The developer-centric Apple event will be hosted on June 6, where the iPhone 13 maker will announce new software updates for its devices. For the iPhone, Apple will announce the next version of iOS. No surprises here as the next iOS update is likely to be called iOS 16.

Ahead of the WWDC 2022 Apple event, some details of the upcoming iOS 16 update have leaked online. Here is everything that you need to know about the iOS 16 update.

iOS 16: What to expect

Apple did not reveal anything about the upcoming iOS update in its WWDC 2022 invite. Much like previous events, Apple will announce the new iOS 16 features live. WWDC 2022 will be hosted virtually for those who want to get updates on the iOS 16 release date, features and more. We are only a few days away from the event but the rumour mill chose to churn out some details ahead of the Apple event.

Based on multiple reports, it is safe to say that iOS 16 is unlikely to get any major design updates. Apple is instead said to be focusing on improving things under the hood while introducing some minor updates here and there.

For starters, Apple is likely to announce an improved version of Smart Stack, which will be bigger and better in iOS 16. The new feature is apparently codenamed "InfoShack" and includes multiple widgets in a huge block. Unlike Smart Stack, users will not be required to swipe up or down to switch between widgets. Instead, the larger block will let you see multiple widgets at once. The rumour mill also claims that InfoShack will include some of the Control Centre options like Flashlight, Apple TV remote, etc.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that iOS 16 will bring some significant changes in notifications. In addition to this, there will be new health-tracking features in iOS 16. Gurman did not deep dive into the details. We might also see some references of the Apple AR/ VR headset that is rumoured to launch next year.

Which iPhone models will support iOS 16?

Apple is known for its best-in-industry software support. With iOS 16, Apple is expected to provide support for several iPhone models. Obviously, the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 11 series will get the new iOS 16 update. The new update will come preinstalled in the iPhone 14 series as well.

We can expect Apple to make iOS 16 available for the iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 series and the iPhone 7 series. The iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 will also get the new iOS 16 update.

Apple might drop support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone SE (2016), which received the iOS 15 update last year.

iOS 16 release date

Apple will only showcase some of the iOS 16 features for developers at WWDC 2022. The beta version is expected to be available soon after the event. Apple is also likely to make the public beta available in the coming days. However, the stable public release is expected to be made available in September. We can expect the iOS 16 release date to be somewhere around the iPhone 14 launch event.