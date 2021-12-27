iPhone 12 mini selling at over Rs 18,000 discount on Flipkart and it is deal you should not miss

2021 is about to bid adieu and, gladly, it is the time to grab as many deals as you can on smartphones and other electronics. Flipkart's Smartphone Year End Sale is underway, and there are big discounts on smartphones. If you are looking for one phone in particular, you are in for a delight. I am talking about the iPhone 12 mini, and if you have been waiting to buy one, Flipkart has a discount of over Rs 18,000 on this phone.

That is right. Flipkart's year-end sale indeed has big discounts, but you can get extra benefits on the purchase. I will talk about all these benefits, but let me tell you a bit about the iPhone 12 mini before you buy it.

So, the iPhone 12 mini was launched last year as the first mini device by Apple. It is meant for people who do not like unwieldy phones but still want the best hardware and features crammed into it. The iPhone 12 mini uses the same processor as last year's most expensive iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. So, clearly, the performance of this phone is on par with the highest-performing iPhone from last year. Besides, the compact 5.4-inch screen makes it a good option for people who like small yet powerful phones. The cameras of the iPhone 12 mini are good, too.

If you are convinced enough, let us talk about what is on offer.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 mini for Rs 41,199 right now. This means a discount of Rs 18,701 on the phone, and this is big. The Apple Store sells the iPhone 12 mini 64GB for Rs 59,900, so the price of Rs 41,199 is the one not to miss. And if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to buy the iPhone 12 mini, you are eligible for 5 per cent cashback, which is around Rs 2060. This makes Rs 39,140 the effective price of the iPhone 12 mini. That is not all. You also get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with the iPhone 12 mini purchase. Flipkart will give you one year of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499.

The deal is definitely good, but you need to keep in mind one thing. This price of Rs 41,199 is applicable to only select colour models of the iPhone 12 mini, so it is possible your favourite colour may not be cheap. Also, there is an exchange offer running on the iPhone 12 mini and it can get you up to Rs 15,450 off on the iPhone 12 mini.