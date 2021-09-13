iPhone 13 may ditch 64GB storage model altogether

The iPhone 13 series is set to debut on Tuesday at Apple's California Streaming event. Right before the launch, speculations are rife about how the new iPhones will shape up. A new one suggests that Apple might go with 128GB as the baseline storage on its iPhone models in the series.

Apple's iPhone 13 series will feature a total of four iPhone models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now predicted that the Pro models among these will have a total of four storage options. These will go up to 1TB in storage space.

On the flip side, however, the devices will ditch the 64GB variants that were available on the previous iterations of iPhone Pro models. In a note to investors, Kuo predicts that the four storage options on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage.

As for the vanilla iPhone 13, the device might come with a total of three storage options which will likely include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. A similar storage configuration is expected on the iPhone 13 mini.

This will mark a shift from Apple's usual offerings of 64GB storage on the base models of all iPhones prior to the iPhone 13 series. If true, this will be a conscious decision from Apple to offer 128GB as the most affordable option on its iPhone 13 models. It is yet unclear if the company thinks that this is the least amount of storage iPhone users would want.

In either case, the bump in storage will definitely lead to an increase in price for all the iPhone models in the upcoming series vis-a-vis the iPhones that were launched last year. A possible decision for this might be the ongoing shortage in chipsets. With a comparatively limited quantity of smartphones resulting from the counted chipsets, Apple might be gunning for higher sales revenue from the step-up models. Higher storage variants are likely to have a much higher margin for Apple than the 64GB base models.

Things will be clear once the Cupertino tech major makes them official. We will be sharing live updates from the event as it takes place tomorrow. Stay tuned to this space to learn all about the new iPhone 13 series.