iPhone 14 launch date tipped once again and it's sooner than you think

Apple's fall event is expected to take place next month. Past rumours have already suggested dates for the iPhone 14 launch but there's still no update from Apple on this. A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now indicates that the next Apple event will occur in early September.

Previously, reports stated that Apple could launch its next-generation iPhone model, dubbed the iPhone 14 series, either on September 6 or September 13. The new report now states that the iPhone 14 launch will take place on September 7. Notably, Apple hasn't revealed anything about its next event yet, but we can expect the brand to reveal some new details in the next few days.

At the Apple event, the company is expected to launch a number of hardware products including iPhones, new Watches, new AirPods and more. Now, this year too, the company is expected to unveil four new iPhone models -- the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Some reports suggest that due to chip issues, the two base models, including iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with an A15 Bionic chip that already runs the latest iPhone 13 series. Now, that's hard to believe, since Apple hasn't done such a thing before. Usually, the new iPhone lineup comes with a new chipset from the brand. So, we will need to wait and see if Apple will change that strategy this year.

Another change this year will be that there will be no mini model. Reports suggest that the mini model has impacted the sales of the iPhone SE series in the last few years. And that's the reason the company has repeatedly decided to ditch the mini for a new Max model or iPhone 14 Max. Now, it is said that the Max model will come with a bigger screen like the Pro Max, at 6.7 inches, but with a slightly affordable price tag.

As for the pricing, the iPhone 14 series is expected to start at $799 and for around Rs 80,000 in India. iPhone 13 currently sells starting at Rs 79,900 and the highest model goes up to over a lakh.

In addition to new iPhone models, Apple is expected to launch several other hardware products, including Apple Watch Series 8, new AirPods and more.