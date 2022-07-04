iPhone 14 launch expected in 2 months and here's everything we know so far

Apple hasn't yet confirmed the iPhone 14 series but rumours and leaks have already revealed almost everything about the upcoming iPhone series. As tradition goes, the tech giant is expected to unveil the upcoming iPhone series in the month of September. The exact launch date of the iPhone 14 series has not been revealed yet.

Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the iPhone 13 successor. Let's check out everything rumours and leaks have revealed about the upcoming iPhone 14.

Firstly, going by the rumours, there will be four models in the iPhone 14 series:

-iPhone 14

-iPhone 14 Max

-iPhone 14 Pro

-iPhone 14 Pro Max

So, there will not be any 'mini' model this year. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch a 'Max' model dubbed the iPhone 14 Max. Some reports, though, suggest that Apple may at finally call it the iPhone 14 Plus. Well, whether it becomes the iPhone 14 Max or the 14 Plus that time will say. For now, let's take a quick look at everything we know about the vanilla model or the iPhone 14 so far.

-The iPhone 14 price is tipped to be similar to that of the launch of the iPhone 13. This means, the iPhone 14 could launch at $799 in the US while in India it could start at around Rs 80,000. India price of iPhones is usually higher than that of the US pricing since it includes customs duties and other fees.

-The iPhone 14 is tipped to be powered by A16 Bionic chip. Some reports, however, suggest that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will continue to pack A15 Bionic chip, just like the iPhone 13, but we do not think that will happen in the end.

-Just like the predecessor, the iPhone 14 is tipped to include a dual rear camera system at the back. The details of the sensors are not revealed yet but rumours suggest that the lens could be larger in comparison. This also means that the iPhone 14 will be able to capture better low-light photos than the iPhone 13. On the front will be a single sensor sitting inside the wide notch. The Pro models are expected to pack a pill-shaped notch.

-Rumours and leaks also suggest that the iPhone 14 will offer better battery performance than the iPhone 13, which already offers great battery performance.

-All iPhone 14 models this year are tipped to come packed with AMOLED panels but the Always-on display will be limited to Pro models only.

-On the software front, the iPhone 14 will run on iOS 16 out of the box, which Apple announced recently at WWDC 2022.

