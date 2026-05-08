iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Which iPhone offers better value in Flipkart sale?

The Flipkart Summer sale begins on May 9, and buyers may want to prepare their carts in advance to secure deals before popular products sell out. One of the most popular purchases during sale season is iPhones across different models and generations, and with the upcoming Flipkart sale, both the new iPhone 17 lineup and the iPhone 16 are expected to see major discounts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone, know if you should buy the new-gen model or the iPhone 16 in terms of discounted price, specs, features, and others.

Must read: iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 discount prices revealed ahead of Flipkart sale

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Discounted price during Flipkart sale

During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone 17 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 71,999 for the 256GB variant, down from Rs 82,900. This gives the buyer over Rs 10,000 discount, making it a reasonable buy considering it's a latest generation model.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is revealed to be available at Rs. 58,900, down from its original price of Rs. 69,900, giving buyers a Rs 11,000 discount.

Advertisement

In addition to these discounts, the e-commerce giant may also offer bank discounts, no-interest EMI options, cashbacks, and other offers to further reduce the price.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get massive price cut during Flipkart sale: All details

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Which model to buy?

In terms of design, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 look quite identical with an aluminium and glass build and a dual camera setup. However, the new-gen model is slightly bigger in size with a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch display.

The iPhone 17 sports a 120Hz ProMotion display and offers up to 3000nits peak brightness, similar to the Pro models. The iPhone 16 consists of a 60Hz Liquid Retina display that offers a 2000-nit peak brightness.

Advertisement

In terms of performance, the iPhone 17 is powered by the new A19 chip, whereas the iPhone 16 is equipped with an A18 chip. Therefore, the new generation may offer faster and more efficient performance.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus review: Premium, powerful, but too familiar

In terms of camera performance, the iPhone 17 features a 48MP main and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 features a 48MP main and a 12MP ultrawide camera. iPhone 17 moves to an 18MP Centre Stage camera, and iPhone 16 uses a standard 12MP TrueDepth camera.

Lastly, the iPhone 17 claims to offer up to 30 hours of video playback time, and the iPhone 16 offers 12 hours of video playback time.