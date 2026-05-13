iPhone 18 Pro Max price hike is unlikely as Apple may absorb rising memory costs

Apple iPhone 18 Pro series launch is about three months away, and anticipation around its upgraded features, specifications, and prices has started to circulate online. This year, the flagship is reported to get several upgrades across performance, artificial intelligence (AI), camera and others. However, with upgrades, there are also speculations about a price hike.

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Due to the ongoing RAM chip shortage, smartphone brands have started raising the prices of their devices, and Apple’s iPhones are also expected to face similar pressure this year. However, analyst Jeff Pu iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may not come with a price hike this year. He highlighted that Apple may plan for an “aggressive pricing strategy” for the flagships.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max launch may bring bigger batteries, camera upgrades and refined design

Previously, Jeff predicted that iPhone 18 Pro prices may remain unchanged. However, Macrumors highlighted that Apple expects "significantly higher memory costs" for the March-June quarter.

Apple may be in a stronger position compared to Android smartphone brands due to its massive scale and buying power. Since Apple purchases huge quantities of components, it may negotiate power with RAM suppliers and may be able to secure better pricing deals. Therefore, the price hike will likely be absorbed by the company to keep the price competitive.

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iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max: What to expect?

This year, Apple is reported to bring iPhone 18 Pro models with stubble design refinements such as new colour variants, a stronger but thicker build, and a smaller dynamic island. With a thicker build, reports suggest that the smartphone could power a bigger battery, offering increased battery life compared to its predecessor.

In addition, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to get a triple camera setup with variable aperture on the main camera sensor. The smartphone may also feature an upgraded Camera Control button that may offer new actions or features.

