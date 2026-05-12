Apple’s iOS 26.5 update rolls out with new features to iPhones: Here’s what’s new

Apple has released a new iPhone update, iOS 26.5, with plenty of changes and new features across apps and UI. The updates consist of privacy upgrades such as end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messages, visual changes with new Pride Luminance wallpaper, and new everyday features that simply make life easier.

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Therefore, if you own an iPhone 11 or a latest-generation model, here’s a look at everything the iOS 26.5 update brings, including new features, security enhancements, performance improvements, and interface changes.

Must read: Apple may raise MacBook Neo price alongside fresh colour options

iOS 26.5 update: Everything new rolling out to iPhones

End-to-End encryption for RCS: With the iOS 26.5 update, Apple has introduced the awaited E2EE upgrade to RCS messages, which is done between iPhone and Android devices. Therefore, text messages to Android will offer similar security as iMessages.

The feature will work for users whose mobile carriers support the latest version of the RCS standard. Encryption is automatically turned on by default. Users can also manage the settings through the Messages section in the iPhone Settings app.

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Custom recommendations in Maps app: Apple introduces “Suggested Places” in Apple Maps, which recommends places based on users’ recent searches and trending locations. This way, users can get personalised recommendations.

Must read: iOS 27 could bring major AI upgrades to iPhones: What to expect at WWDC 2026

New wallpapers: With the update, Apple has introduced a new Pride Luminance wallpaper with a customisation option, allowing users to choose from multiple colour options. It also refracts colours while unlocking the device, giving a pleasing visual appeal.

Other changes: iOS 26.5 includes a new Inuktitut keyboard layout option. In addition, it also adds security upgrades and patches more than 50 vulnerabilities. The update also adds the transfer setting between iPhone and Android, which lets users select message attachments. Lastly, other changes include EU-based upgrades for third-party wearables.

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However, the update misses out on revamped Siri with AI-powered features. However, we expect that Apple could make a significant announcement around AI at its June WWDC event with the iOS 27 update.