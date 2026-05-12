Apple and Google are rolling out an awaited update, allowing Android and iPhone users to send end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) text messages over Rich Communication Services (RCS). The feature, which is rolling out in beta, replaces traditional SMS text messages with features like better media sharing, typing indicators, read receipts, and improved group chats.

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With end-to-end encryption, messages sent through RCS will be more private and secure as only the sender and receiver can read them, and no third parties can get access. The feature is rolling out to iPhone users running on iOS 26.5 with supported carriers and Android users on the latest version of Google Messages.

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Apple said, “Apple and Google have led a cross-industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to Rich Communication Services (RCS), making the cross-platform messaging format that replaces traditional SMS more secure and private.”

What is end-to-end encryption? How it benefits Android and iPhone users

End-to-end encryption is a crucial security feature that protects messages from being accessed by anyone except the sender and the receiver. When a message is sent, it gets encrypted when travelling between devices, making it difficult for hackers, governments, telecom operators, or even the platform companies to access or read user conversations.

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While Apple and Google both offered E2EE, messages exchanged between iPhone and Android users were not encrypted until now. Now with the collaboration, the cross-platform interaction will get encrypted RCS support.

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Apple and Google collaborated with the GSM Association (GSMA) to bring end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to RCS messaging. The upgrade is part of the RCS Universal Profile 3.0 standard, and the encryption system is based on a security technology called the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol.

In addition, the interaction will also support modern messaging features such as editing sent messages, deleting messages, tapback reactions support across platforms, and inline replies to specific messages in chats.