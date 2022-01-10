iPhone SE 3 tipped to launch soon, here is what we expect from it

This year, Apple is expected to launch the successor to the iPhone SE 2020. The company will reportedly host its first 2022 virtual event in a few months, as per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He suggests that a new version of the iPhone SE 3 could be unveiled at this event. While there is no official confirmation from Apple, the cited source says the launch could happen in either March or April.

The current iPhone SE was originally unveiled back in April 2020, which is using Apple's 2019 A13 Bionic chipset. It also doesn't have 5G connectivity. So, it's due for an upgrade with better specs and design. Furthermore, in June last year, Apple's CEO Tim Cook suggested that the company received a good response for its affordable iPhone SE smartphone and that Apple will continue updating its iPhone SE series to accommodate budget-conscious users. The launch of the iPhone SE 2022 is also tipped to take place in a few months. So, there are high chances that we will get to see the new version of the affordable iPhone.

Will iPhone SE 3 get a design upgrade?

An Apple analyst, Dylan, suggests that the iPhone SE 3 could retain the same design as the iPhone SE 2020. The device may not get an upgrade in terms of design as Apple is reportedly planning to offer iPhone 11-like design with 2024 release. So, one will likely see the old school design with thick bezels and a Touch ID, similar to iPhone 8.

iPhone SE 3: Expected features

The iPhone SE 3 will come with Apple's latest processor. It is tipped to come with support for 5G support, so users will get faster download speeds and lower latency. It is expected to be powered by A15 Bionic 5G processor. It could be backed by 3GB of RAM. While the company offered 128GB storage as a base model for the iPhone 13 series, it is unknown whether Apple plans to do the same with the affordable iPhone SE too.

The exact specifications of the iPhone SE 3 are still unknown, but the rumour mill suggests that the device could have a 4.7-inch LCD display. It could feature a single 12-megapixel camera sensor and an external X60M 5G baseband chip for a better photography experience. It is being said that the handset could be available in the same price range as the iPhone SE 2020. Currently, it is selling for Rs 27,999 on Flipkart.