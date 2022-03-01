iPhone SE for under Rs 20,000? New report hints at lowest iPhone price after iPhone SE 3 launch

Apple should cut the price of its existing iPhone SE and sell it for under Rs 20,000, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. With the new iPhone SE around the corner, Apple's existing iPhone SE will likely "make inroads in regions like Africa, South America and parts of Asia that are currently Android strongholds." Recent leaks suggest the price of the iPhone SE 3 5G will be somewhere around $300, so discounting the iPhone SE 2020 could be the best way to woo Android-buying customers.

In his newsletter, Gurman said a price of under Rs 20,000 would allow Apple to sign up more customers for its services a move that will make the low-end iPhone "quite lucrative" for Apple in the long run. But to be clear, this is only a suggestion from Gurman. He is not suggesting that he has information that Apple is planning to bring down the cost of the existing iPhone. He just thinks Apple ought to.

He said Apple would have to sacrifice its margin to sell the iPhone SE for under Rs 20,000 but in the long run, it is going to benefit Apple by bringing more customers to the Apple ecosystem. "Apple could create more long-term services revenue and add people to its ecosystem. Those people may then be more willing to try AirPods, an Apple Watch or — later on — a higher-end iPhone," said Gurman.

The existing iPhone SE was launched back in 2020 with improved hardware but the same, old design that resembles that of the much older iPhone 8. Apple usually continues selling the one-year-old iPhone, but those are standard iPhone models that are launched every year. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, comes after a long interval.

For instance, the 2nd-generation iPhone SE arrived four years after the 1st-generation model. The upcoming 3rd-generation iPhone SE 5G will be coming after two years instead. Even though there is no particular pattern here, the bottom line is that Apple takes a long time to refresh its affordable iPhone series.

Gurman has suggested Apple could potentially keep selling the 2nd-generation iPhone SE after the launch of the 3rd-generation model. But it should drop the price to below $200, which is under Rs 20,000. That is crazily low for an iPhone because Apple has never officially sold an iPhone for below Rs 30,000.

If Apple does drop the price of its low-end iPhone to below that mark, it would be able to capture a wider market in countries like India where people usually go for Android phones in the mid-range. An iPhone - even two years old - for less than Rs 20,000 will definitely turn some heads and Apple will be the ultimate winner. Besides, the move would allow Apple to take on Android brands that have dominated the low-end and mid-end smartphone markets for years in India.