iQOO 7 5G to be available at Rs 26,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, is it worth buying?

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is about to kick-off for this year and as always, the e-commerce major will be offering massive discounts on several gadgets, including smartphones, laptops and more during the festive sale. Among this list will be the entire portfolio of iQOO in India, and the discount on one particular device from this lot is now quickly gaining attention.

To recall, we shared how the iQOO 7 series and iQOO Z series smartphones will see discounts, bank offers, finance schemes and exchange bonuses during the upcoming Amazon sale. From all of these devices, the discount on iQOO 7 stands apart, offering the best of specifications from the house of iQOO at a price much lower than its MRP of Rs 31,990, for the first time ever.

In numbers, the iQOO 7 will be available for a price of Rs 26,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This will be a Rs 5,000 cut in the usual retail price of the smartphone. However, this will not be an upfront discount.

The total discount can be broken down to a couple of offers on all variants of the iQOO 7. The smartphone will experience a Rs 2,000 price cut during the sale. In addition to this, buyers can avail flat Rs 3,000 off by using HDFC bank debit or credit cards and EMI options for purchase. No cost EMI of up to 6 months will also be available on iQOO 7.

Combining these offers will effectively bring down the price of the iQOO 7 base variant, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, to Rs 26,990, down from its original price of Rs 31,990. A similar Rs 5,000 off can be availed on all variants of the iQOO 7, i.e. with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, 256GB storage. The prices of these models will be Rs 28,990 and Rs 30,990 respectively.

A sweet deal?

With the kind of performance the iQOO 7 has on offer, a price of Rs 26,990 makes the smartphone a very attractive proposition for those looking to buy a new smartphone. As a hint, know that the iQOO 7 comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor, one of the best mobile processors from the house of Qualcomm.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is yet another aspect that will let users operate the device with efficiency. There is an AMOLED (2400x1080 pixels) display on board that promises 120 Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 5.8ms touch response for gaming.

Another such feature is a gaming frame rate interpolation technology, named MEMC - Motion Estimation Motion Compensation. As per the maker, this enables iQOO 7 to up the frame rate of a game that runs on 60 fps to 90 fps or even 120 fps in some cases. This is done through an Intelligent display chip that works in tandem with the GPU on the device. The heat dissipation on the device is taken care of by a 6000 mm square graphite layer.

With all this and a massive 4000mAh battery to back it up, the iQOO 7 might just be the smartphone deal you are looking for during this festive season sale.