iQOO U5 may launch next month, spotted on certification website

After the launch of its flagship iQOO 8 series in China, iQOO may be gunning for a mid-range smartphone as its next offering. Backing the claim is a new report that mentions a device named iQOO U5 to be in the works by the Chinese tech major.

A new iQOO U5 phone has been spotted on the 3C certification website recently. The information comes through a new report by MySmartPrice, which mentions that the device has been listed with the model number V2165A on the certification website. The listing does not reveal much about the device, though a little hint is dropped on the charging capabilities of the upcoming iQOO smartphone.

As per the listing, the new iQOO U5 will come with support for 18W charging. No other information has been shared on the phone as of now.

Though its making is almost confirmed by the listing, as the iQOO U5 had previously also been spotted on the IMEI database with the same model number.

It is expected that iQOO will first launch the seemingly budget smartphone in its home country, China. The launch is likely to take place sometime in December, as has been speculated by some rumours on the Internet. Though no official information on the launch has been shared by the company as of now.

Even though no speculations have been floated on the possible specifications of the smartphone, we can take a hint at what it will comprise of, based on the features of the iQOO U3. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, so it is possible that the successor iQOO U5 will feature a Dimensity 810 SoC.

The company may also equip it with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The display on the smartphone can be expected to come with support for a 90Hz IPS LCD screen. For optics, it is possible that the iQOO U5 comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, even though we saw a dual camera setup on the iQOO U3. The 18W charging support may back a 5000mAh battery on the smartphone.

Of course, all of these are mere speculations right now and we can expect to see some deviations from the above-mentioned specs as and when the iQOO smartphone marks its debut. We will share more information on the phone as and when it is available. So stay tuned to this space for more.