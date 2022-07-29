Is BGMI banned in India? Here's what we know so far

Multiplayer online games got their big boost during the peak COVID 19 pandemic that forced people to operate from homes. Among the online titles, PUBG Mobile was at the front in India with over 50 million monthly active users. Despite its huge popularity, the game was no stranger to controversies -- first for its ties with China-based Tencent and its effects on children. The latter mainly caused its surprising ban in India in September 2020. Its current iteration - BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), which seemingly features India-specific upgrades, is now facing heat for its so-called impact on children.

At the moment, BGMI is only blocked in India, and it is unavailable to download on Google Play and App Store. Users who already have the game installed on their smartphones can continue to play (for now). It technically means that the title is not yet banned, similar to PUBG Mobile, but we are awaiting confirmation. Moreover, its sibling PUBG New State is still available to play and download on app stores.

Amid all this, BGMI's developer Krafton claims there's been no communication from the government over its removal from the Google Play and Apple App Store. On the other hand, Google shared a statement with India Today Tech saying that they were following orders of the government. The situation is indeed cluttered, and more details are awaited from all parties - Krafton, Google and Apple, and the government. Till we get some more information, here are five key points to remember while we go forward.



--BGMI removal on Google Play and App Store is not entirely surprising. Recently, lawmakers in Rajya Sabha were discussing the effect of action titles on children. The upper house leaders were discussing an incident where a teenage boy killed his mother after she stopped him from playing BGMI.

--Replying to concerns, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. The minister also assured that its previous iteration, PUBG Mobile, remains banned in India from 2020.

--After its removal, BGMI developer Krafton issued an informal statement and said, "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information". The company, which is quite active through BMGI's Facebook, has not shared any details since July 26. It is also working with the authorities.

--Apple has not clarified why BGMI is removed from its App Store. On the other hand, a Google spokesperson said, "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India".

--It is important to remember that the game is not yet banned in India, as players can still access the game if it is installed on a smartphone. BGMI alternatives like PUBG New State, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty are good options to consider.