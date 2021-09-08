Is Facebook reading all WhatsApp messages? Here is the story so far in 5 points

For the longest time, WhatsApp has maintained that its chats are end-to-end encrypted, but the app has come under the scanner multiple times over its security lapses. WhatsApp, despite its claims about being the most secure messaging app, has been embroiled in controversies. A report has now claimed that WhatsApp is not as secure as it claims to be, its end-to-end encryption system is in fact fake. The report notes that Facebook has hired content moderators to access the personal conversations of users. However, Facebook has denied the claims once again and falsified the report.

An explosive report by ProPublica, which is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom, has highlighted in a lengthy piece that Facebook has always comprised with the security or privacy of users. The report notes that contrary to WhatsApp's claims that its messages can only be accessed by the sender and receiver because its ability to convert messages into an unreadable format is apparently false. WhatsApp has said that not even the app itself can access the conversation but the ProPublica report states otherwise.

— ProPublica in its report has claimed that WhatsApp has appointed more than 1000 content moderators to examine millions of pieces of users' content. It has been alleged that the content moderators use a special Facebook software to sneak into a person's private WhatsApp messages, gain access to the images and videos sent through the messaging app.

"Seated at computers in pods organized by work assignments, these hourly workers use special Facebook software to sift through streams of private messages, images and videos that have been reported by WhatsApp users as improper and then screened by the company's artificial intelligence systems. These contractors pass judgment on whatever flashes on their screen — claims of everything from fraud or spam to child porn and potential terrorist plotting — typically in less than a minute," the report claimed.

— ProPublica report has also claimed that WhatsApp's director of communications, Carl Woog that a team of contractors review WhatsApp messages to identify and remove "the worst" abusers. However, he told the publication that this type of work is not called "content moderators".

— The report also highlighted that WhatsApp shares metadata, unencrypted records about users' activity with the law enforcement authorities. Whereas its rival Signal gathers much less metadata as compared to WhatsApp to keep safeguard the privacy of its users.

— The ProPublica report mentioned that WhatsApp only gains private access to chats only when a user hits the "report" button on the app. When a user reports a chat, WhatsApp forwards five messages to its team, which includes the message that violates the guidelines of the app along with the other four. WhatsApp then bans or takes action against the account depending on the crime. However, WhatsApp only forwards five messages, the entire chat history is not passed on to the team because of its end-to-end encryption method.

— Facebook in its defence has denied the claims made by ProPublica. The company said in a statement to Android Central, "WhatsApp provides a way for people to report spam or abuse, which includes sharing the most recent messages in a chat. This feature is important for preventing the worst abuse on the internet. We strongly disagree with the notion that accepting reports a user chooses to send us is incompatible with end-to-end encryption."