Jio 5G and Airel 5G Plus now available, do you need a new SIM to use 5G on phone?

Airtel and Reliance Jio have launched their 5G services in India. Both Jio and Airtel 5G are now available in some cities already, wherein other cities will get access to 5G in the months to come. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio's true 5G service will reach all parts of the country by December 2023. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, promised to roll out its Airtel 5G Plus service across the country by March 2024.

Now that 5G is already available in some parts of the country, there are lots of queries that people have. One such question that smartphone users have in mind is – does one need to buy a new SIM to use 5G on phone or will the existing SIM work?

The answer is, no. You do not require a new SIM to access 5G services. Soon after the launch of the Airtel 5G Plus in select cities, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel has been at the forefront of India's telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have." It should be noted that regardless of the network you are on, you do not need to buy a new SIM card. Both Jio and Airtel 5G will work on existing SIM cards.

Reliance Jio is rolling out 5G services in 4 cities including – Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi. Whereas, Airtel takes a step ahead and is rolling out its 5G service in 8 cities, which include -- Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Siliguri. Users with 5G phones and either of the two networks can head to the network settings on their phone and check if their phone can run 5G or not.