Jio 5G will not be available on these Xiaomi 5G smartphones, check list

Reliance Jio True 5G is now live in more than 133 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Bareilly, Bengaluru and others. To connect with Jio 5G, users will need a 5G supported smartphone and will have to wait for Jio's welcome invite. Along with that users are also required to install the latest system update which will add support for the 5G band to their phone. While most of the mobile manufacturers have already released the system update for Jio 5G, there are still some 5G smartphones which do not support the fifth-generation network connectivity offered by Jio.

According to Telecom Talk, there are select Xiaomi 5G smartphones which will not support Jio 5G. The company is already a leading smartphone brand in India and offers a range of 5G smartphones. While almost all the 5G smartphones by Xiaomi have received the support for 5G SA there are two devices which don't.

Xiaomi 5G smartphones which do not support Jio standalone 5G network are-

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i

These smartphones are Xioami's premium offerings with prices around Rs 50,000. So Jio users who are waiting for 5G in these phones will have to be disheartened.

Notably, Xiaomi is one of the leading smartphone brands in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has sold millions of 5G smartphones and has even released 5G support for both Jio SA and Airtel's non-SA network. But the two above-mentioned devices, unfortunately, are not ready to connect with Jio 5G.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi smartphones which support Jio True 5G include Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Why software update needed to connect with 5G

When the 5G was released in India last year in October 2022, all the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) were advised to roll out system updates supporting the Jio and Airtel 5G network. The software update was needed as to date all the smartphones were only exposed to 3G/4G bands. But with the entry of 5G, the OEMs have to enable and optimise the radio frequency, which is done through the software update. The software update was needed more for Jio 5G as the telecom operator has built a whole new standalone infrastructure for 5G which is not dependent on existing 4G.

