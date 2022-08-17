Jio and Vi are hiring for multiple 5G related positions ahead of official 5G rollout

5G services are expected to roll out in India very soon. PM Modi during his I-Day speech said that 5G services will be available sooner than expected. PM also said that the 5G speeds will be 10X faster than 4G speeds in the country. Ahead of the official release, telecom operators including Reliance Jio and Vi are actively looking to hire engineers for developing 5G related products.

With 5G release just a few months away, job openings and requirements related to 5G and surged big time. According to a report coming from IANS, telecom companies in India have increased their job postings related to 5G by 65 per cent last month from 5,666 job postings in January to 8,667 in July.

Reports show that Reliance Jio is hiring for the position of 'Lead 5G Core & Cloud Architecture', the person who will help develop various 5G use cases and core products. Another major telecom operator Vi is also looking for people with experience in the smart mobility vertical, 5G-connected cars and electric vehicles.

Other than Jio and Vi, tech companies are also actively looking to hire talented engineers for developing 5G use cases. Companies are likely to seek professionals in fields including infrastructure development, equipment, network operations, and spectrum services for positions like network administration, testing, and software development.

Tech giant Apple recently advertised for the job in the 5G protocol layer and is looking for 'RF Systems Architect' which will examine developing 6G spectrum policies, use cases, and trends for radio access networks for 6G radios. Additionally, Nokia has also listed a job for a "Graduate Engineer in Technology" and opened a 5G Industrial Incubation Lab in South Australia.

The question now remains when is Jio, Vi and Airtel launching 5G services in India. Also, who will be the first to do so?

When is 5G launching in India?

Three major telecom operators of the country Jio, Vi, and Airtel are working hard to be the first company to bring 5G services in India. Some reports suggest that the fight is tough between Airtel and Jio. Both these telecom operators are expected to roll out the first phase of their 5G services later this month, with official release due later this year. The telecom operators haven't revealed any specific details of the 5G launch timeline in India.