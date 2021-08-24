Jio Rs 447 plan gives 50GB data with no daily data limit and 60 days validity, check similar plans

Jio recently launched new freedom prepaid plans with 'no daily limit.' These plans start at Rs 127 and go up to Rs 2397. The telco has also introduced a new monthly prepaid plan that has a validity of 30 days, unlike other plans that fit into the monthly bracket which gives 28 days validity. The new prepaid plans are also giving access to Jio's information and utility apps that include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, and others. All plans give access to unlimited calls along with Jio apps. Jio Rs 447 freedom prepaid plan gives 50GB data for 60 days, unlimited calls and Jio apps. Jio offers a regular prepaid plan priced at Rs 349 which offers 3GB of data per day and unlimited domestic calls and 100 SMS.

The plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Jio also has a Rs 444 prepaid plan that gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Government-owned BSNL also gives a special tariff voucher priced at Rs 447 that gives 60 days validity and 100GB data at high speed after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It also gives access to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now entertainment services.

Coming to Airtel, the telco gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 448 which is considered as one of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 500 as this plan gives 3GB data per day with 28-days validity and an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan comes with 100 SMS per day and additional benefits with a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Vi also offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 449 which is a double data plan. With this prepaid plan, Vi gives 4GB of daily data. This plan also gives truly unlimited local and national calls to all networks and 100 Local and National SMS per Day. The validity of this pack is 56 days. The pan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits, which means, leftover data from Monday to Friday can be used on the weekends. The plan gives access to Vi Movies and TV.



