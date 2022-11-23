Jio Welcome Offer rolling out for some users: How to avail Jio 5G free of cost

Reliance Jio is reaching out with its 5G services in more Indian cities in the coming days. Mukesh Ambani headed telecom giant is currently offering 5G services dubbed as Jio true 5G in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Nathdwara, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Since the service is under beta, Jio 5G is available to select users by invitation.

Jio has announced Welcome Offer for eligible to connect and enjoy fifth generation network connectivity for free. The telco has announced that the Jio Welcome Offer will be available to select Jio customers. The eligibility criteria to get Jio welcome offer include

Users should have a Jio 5G-network compatible device.

Staying in Jio 5G-network coverage area.

And have an active Jio valid active plan of Rs 239 or higher for prepaid and all postpaid users.



What is the Jio 5G Welcome Offer?

The Jio 5G Welcome Offer is currently available only in the eligible cities including Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and 5 others cities. Under the special 5G offer, the telco is providing its customers unlimited 5G data with up to 1gbps speed.



How to get Jio 5G for free?

Jio Welcome Offer is invitation based, and not everyone in the Jio 5G connectivity cities will be able to get the invite. According to reports, Jio will send the free 5G services invite to users who have an active plan of Rs 239 plan or above in prepaid or postpaid.

Jio has earlier assured its users that they don't have to purchase a new 5G SIM to connect with the 5G network. Instead, the current Jio 4G SIM will support 5G connectivity. So, users just have to check if their phone has an active plan of Rs 239 and above, Jio 5G support in order to get the Jio 5G invite.

Notably, Jio will send the Welcome Offer invite on My Jio app. So, if you are staying in one of the eligible cities of Jio 5G, head over to the MyJio app to check for the invite.



Jio 5G plans

Jio has not launched any 5G specific plans yet. The telecom operator will launch 5G plans once its 5G service reaches more cities in coming months. The Jio is aiming to reach significant cities by end of this year and PAN India by 2023. Until then users can use Jio 5G for free of cost.

Earlier, at India Mobile Congress event, Akash Ambani assured that Jio's 5G plans will be affordable for Indians.



Jio 5G supported smartphones

Jio 5G will be available on n28, n78, n258 bands. Many Android smartphone makers have already launched the system update to support Jio 5G including Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Nothing, Vivo and Realme. However, some phone makers are yet to push the required OTA update for 5G compatibility, but are expected to release it soon by the end of this year.

In the meantime , iPhone users will get the 5G update in December. Apple has already launched the support for 5G with its iOS 16.2 beta. The iOS update will be rolled out for everyone by the end of this year.



