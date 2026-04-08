KreditBee turns unicorn with $280 million funding, gears up for IPO push

Digital lending platform KreditBee has raised $280 million in a Series E funding round, taking its valuation to $1.5 billion and marking its entry into the unicorn club.

With this round, KreditBee becomes the third startup to achieve unicorn status in 2026, following Neysa and Juspay. The fresh capital also comes as the Bengaluru-based company prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) within the current financial year.

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The round was led by Motilal Oswal Alternates, Hornbill Capital, and MUFG-backed Dragon Funds, with participation from existing and new investors including WhiteOak Capital, A.P. Moller Holding, Premji Invest and Advent International.

KreditBee said it will deploy the funds to expand its lending book, deepen its presence across key geographies and invest in strengthening its technology. The company will also use the capital to scaling its artificial intelligence capabilities, as the company looks to improve credit access for underserved segments.

Founded in 2016 by Madhusudan Ekambaram, Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy, and Vivek Veda, KreditBee operates through its RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC), KrazyBee Services Limited.

“This fundraise marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The strong interest from new investors, along with continued participation from our existing investors reflects deep confidence in our business model and our mission to make credit accessible to millions of Indians," Madhusudan said.

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"We are increasingly embedding AI into the core of our lending stack to enhance underwriting precision, strengthen risk controls, and deliver a faster, more intuitive customer experience,” he added.

The company has disbursed over 60 million loans to date and reported assets under management (AUM) of approximately $1.5 billion as of March 2026.

Its product portfolio spans unsecured personal loans, business loans, loans against property, and two-wheeler financing, alongside value-added services such as credit score monitoring and UPI-linked offerings, reflecting a broader push to evolve into a full-stack digital financial services platform.