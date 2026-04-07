Boat co-founder Aman Gupta’s OffBeat raises Rs 100 crore in funding led by Bessemer

Boat co-founder Aman Gupta has raised Rs 100 crore in seed funding for his new venture, OffBeat Studios, in a round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, marking his first major move after stepping back from day-to-day operations at the consumer electronics brand.

Announcing the funding on LinkedIn, Gupta said that the decision to raise capital was driven less by financial need and more by the strategic value of the investors.

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“I didn’t raise capital because I needed the cheque. I raised it because Anant, Vishal, and Bessemer’s partners across the world bring speed, credibility, network, and strategic support that money alone cannot buy,” he wrote.

Gupta said his focus this time is on building with a strong technology and artificial intelligence backbone, aligning with global trends in startup innovation.

“Having built from scratch before, I know what capital can do and what it cannot. This time, I was looking for partners with a global perspective who can help me leverage technology and AI, because that’s where the future lies,” he added, pointing to Bessemer’s track record with companies such as Anthropic, Shopify, Canva, and LinkedIn.

Transition from Boat amid IPO push

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The funding comes weeks after Gupta unveiled OffBeat Studios in March, following his transition to a non-executive director role at Boat in September 2025. The company simultaneously appointed Gaurav Nayyar as chief executive officer, while co-founder Sameer Mehta moved into an executive director role focusing on strategy.

The leadership reshuffle coincided with Boat's renewed attempt to go public. After shelving a Rs 2,000 crore IPO in 2022, the company revived its listing plans in 2025, filing confidential papers in April and later submitting an updated draft red herring prospectus for a Rs 1,500 crore issue.

However, recent reports suggest the company has once again paused its IPO plans to reassess market conditions and internal readiness.

