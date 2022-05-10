List of Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones to get Android 13 leaked: Check if your phone is in the list

Google is all set to host its I/O 2022 event on May 11. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make a number of announcements, including Android 13, Google Pixel 6a, and Pixel Watch. Ahead of the launch of the next-generation Android operating system, a leaked list reveals Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones eligible to get the taste of Android 13 in the upcoming weeks or months. The release timeline hasn't been confirmed yet.

The leaked list was first reported by GizChina. Neither Xiaomi, Redmi nor Poco have officially confirmed the list of phones eligible to get the Android 13 software update. Here's the leaked list of Xiaomi and Poco phones:

Mi 10S

Mi 11,

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11i

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11i / Hypercharge, 11T / Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro,

Xiaomi 12 Lite, 12X, 12X (India), 12X Pro (India)

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD / FOLD 2

CIVI / CIVI S

Xiaomi Pad 5 Series

Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022, 10 5G / Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T/10 5G

Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G/Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro+ / 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T/11 5G/4G

Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming/K40S

Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming

Poco F3/GT

Poco X3 GT / X3 Pro

Poco F4/Pro/GT

Poco M3 Pro 5G /M4 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 4G

Poco M4 5G

After Google officially announces Android 13 on Wednesday, the company is expected to reveal the list of devices from several brands that will get the software update. Following the official announcement, OEMs are also likely to announce the list of eligible devices that will get upgraded to the upcoming Android update. The release is expected to begin with Pixel phones.

The company is expected to unveil the Pixel 6a at the I/O 2022 event. This year, some reports suggest, Google may bring the Pixel 6a to a wider market including India. If the company at all plans to bring the Pixel 6a to India, it will be the first Pixel phone to arrive in the market after the Pixel 4a, which launched back in October 2020.