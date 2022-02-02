Man builds a power bank that can run washing machine, electric scooter, TV and more

No matter how big a power bank is, users always have a tendency of asking for more to juice up their smartphones. That is why, even with advancements in smartphone batteries and charging capabilities, we have seen a simultaneous growth in power banks - going from 5,000mAh to 10,000mAh, 20,000mAh and even 32,000mAh. But if even that does not solve your purpose, how about a 27 million mAh power bank to charge everything you could possibly imagine?

That was the thought behind a recent invention by a Chinese inventor named Handy Geng. Geng has come up with a massive 27 million mAh power bank, which is now up for the title of being the world's biggest power bank. As expected, this is not your average power bank that you can pocket. In fact, it spreads across the length of a small car and has to be rolled on wheels from one place to another.

(Image: YouTube/ Handy Geng)

The massive structure perfectly portrays its use case too. Geng displayed his creation in a new YouTube video, showing the complete construction of the power bank from scratch. Once finished, the power bank was able to power any electrical equipment you could think of, including an electric pan, a washing machine, a TV and even an electric scooter.

Geng's invention is an absolute thing of beauty. At the core of it lies a battery pack that understandably powers an electric vehicle in an ideal use case. The massive battery was ordered by Geng, while all its covers and output points were then built on top of it by the man himself.

The video shows Geng in action, sizing up the battery, cutting parts to house it, placing and fixing them altogether. The result is a gigantic piece of power bank that seems bigger than a single bed. The notable thing here is that Geng did not leave the power bank looking rough and edgy, as most concept creations are. He managed to shape the entire thing just like a power bank, from the curved edges to the colour tones as well as to the outlets. The YouTube video shows about 50 to 60 charging points for phones in total.

(Image: YouTube/ Handy Geng)

Geng and his friends also demonstrate the power bank's use in the video. They line up around 15 to 20 phones on the power bank at one point, all of which start charging simultaneously. Following this, Geng demonstrates that the charger is even able to charge an electric scooter, a washing machine, an electric kettle as well as a TV on the go.

Now that is some serious power backup if your phone is often out of charge. Too bad you can't carry it in your pocket.